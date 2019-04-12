DENVER, N.C. — Authorities are searching for a missing elderly couple last seen in Lincoln County Monday.

Charles William Whitener, 81, and his wife, Maxine Nixon Whitener, both of Greenville, North Carolina, were last seen at 1664 Beth Haven Church Road in Denver, North Carolina Monday.

Authorities believe both may be suffering from dementia or another form of cognitive impairment.

Whitner is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, weighing 260 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a blue shirt, and a blue jacket.

Authorities believe he may be traveling with his wife, Maxine Whitener, who is described as a black woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with medium length black hair.

They could be traveling in a silver 2007 Toyota Avalon with a North Carolina license plate WTL-5507.

The couple could be in Tennessee, authorities said.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, a division of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, has issued a Silver Alert for the disappearance. A Silver Alert is issued when a person, described to be endangered based on a disease or disability requiring them to be cared for by another person, goes missing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Whitner or his wife are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.

