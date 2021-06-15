Charleston coroner says death of man tased in custody ruled homicide

Jamal Sutherland died in Charleston county jail in January after being tased multiple times by officers.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A coroner has changed the death certificate of a mentally ill Black man who died in a South Carolina jail earlier this year to say he died by homicide.

Attorneys for Jamal Sutherland's relatives said Tuesday that the certificate originally indicated his manner of death was “undetermined.”

Video released by Charleston County officials last month showed deputies repeatedly deployed stun guns and knelt on Jamal Sutherland’s back before he stopped moving.

Officials said that an hour later, Sutherland was pronounced dead.