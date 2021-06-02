Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte 72-year-old man

Police said he was last seen at his home on Provincetowne Drive on Friday around 11 a.m., but he called his family that night saying he was lost in Wilkesboro.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old man from Charlotte, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information on John Charles Shank's location is asked to contact authorities, as he is believed to be endangered. Shank is believed to suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Shank is described as a white man with short dark blonde hair and green eyes. He is five feet and eleven inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

He is believed to be wearing a tan, pink and brown plaid shirt with khaki pants, navy blue slippers and a tan leather jacket. He may be in a 2007 Porsche Boxster Convertible with a black top. The North Carolina license plate reads "SHANKSTR."

Police said he was last seen at his home on Provincetowne Drive on Friday around 11 a.m., but he called his family around 11 p.m. that same day stating he was lost and in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Anyone with information on his location should contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

Missing Person: John "Jack" Charles Shank https://t.co/JNYIq4gwZr — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 6, 2021

