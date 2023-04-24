Charlotte airport overlook coming in 2024

This will be the fifth overlook at CLT airport since 1937.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new permanent airport overlook, the fifth since 1937, is coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2024.

The last overlook closed in October of 2022 to make room for new airport construction. The temporary overlook at the corner of Old Dowd Road and Airport Overlook Drive will remain until the new one opens next year.

CLT airport released renderings of the new overlook on social media.

The new overlook will be located just to the west of the previous location and on airport property.

Along with views of the airfield and skyline, the new overlook will also include picnic tables, paved parking, restrooms, pet areas, two playgrounds and an area for food truck staging, among other amenities.

There will also be a permanent memorial for USAir Flight 1016.

Construction on the new overlook is scheduled to begin in late summer of early fall.

