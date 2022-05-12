Charlotte airport road reopens after construction renovations

Airport officials are hoping to add a fourth parallel runway and associated taxiways on the road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A road at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has reopened after it was closed for two months as crews renovated the area.

Old Dowd Road between Marshall Drive and Wallace Neel Road reopened on Monday. The road was closed for two months as construction crews installed a new drainage system. The area is also being prepared for future construction that will add a fourth parallel runway and associated taxiways.

Airport officials also say that the project required the closing of Airport Overlook Drive and the former Overlook location. Because of this closure, a temporary Overlook opened on Oct. 17 near Old Dowd Road and Airport Overlook Drive.

Plans are in place to build a new permanent Airport Overlook. The Overlook will be on airport property near Old Dowd Road. Officials say the Overlook will feature spectacular airfield, skyline, and terminal views.