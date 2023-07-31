Former Charlotte airport service worker reaches settlement in lawsuit

Morgani Brown claimed her role changed significantly after she gave a doctor's note to her manager requesting lighter duty work due to her pregnancy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Charlotte Douglas International Airport worker has reached a settlement after suing an airline contractor for alleged pregnancy discrimination, a union representative said.

Jetstream Ground Services, which provides cargo, baggage, and ramp handling resources to airlines, has agreed to pay $13,000 in damages to Morgani Brown, a cabin cleaner hired while pregnant in February of 2022.

In the complaint, Brown claimed her role changed significantly after she gave a doctor's note to her manager requesting lighter duty work due to her pregnancy, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) said. Shortly after, Brown was put on leave for a week without explanation. When she returned, the union said, her hours were cut nearly in half. She filed the lawsuit shortly after with the support of the SEIU.

In a statement, the union called the settlement "the latest example of workers realizing their power, as service workers across race, industry and zip code continue to band together to organize their workplaces and fight for a voice on the job through a union."

Brown recently was part of an effort to form a union of service workers at Charlotte Douglas, the SEIU said.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Jetstream Ground Services and is awaiting a response.

