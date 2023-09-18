What we know about an animal attack in northwest Charlotte

The attack happened in the university area of Charlotte on Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in an animal attack Monday morning, according to Medic.

Around 9 a.m., the two people suffered what Medic described as life-threatening injuries. The incident happened near Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive, a neighborhood located near the interchange of Interstate 85 and West Mallard Creek Church Road.

The patients were taken to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital in Charlotte for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing. Initial details were limited. WCNC Charlotte is working to determine what type of animal was involved and the nature of the attack. WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson is at the scene of the investigation working to learn additional information, which will be updated into this story as information becomes available.

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

FLASHPOINT

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

LOCKED ON

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

WAKE UP CHARLOTTE

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart