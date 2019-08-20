CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kennels full, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control shelter wants to send animals home - - and is waiving adoption fees to make it happen.

Days after a nationwide adoption campaign called Clear the Shelter lead to 73 adoption at the CMPD shelter, the kennels are full once more.

"The next morning [we] realized all of those spots just filled with all of the dogs that were waiting in the stray kennels," said Melissa Knicely of CMPD Animal Care and Control.

In an effort to encourage adoptions, the shelter is waiving adoption fees on adult dogs when the animal's new owner makes a financial donation back to the shelter.

In addition to permanent adoptions, the shelter also offers qualifying dogs for "staycations," 2-5 day long trips to your house.

"This helps us learn more about them in a home environment, as well as gets them out of the shelter," the shelter explains on its website. "If you take home a Staycation dog, fall in love, and want to officially adopt, you can adopt for free."

To find a dog that qualifies for permanent adoption, or for a staycation, you can visit the shelter's website. Animals available for short-term stays, will have the word "staycation" marked on their listing.

In addition to dogs, the shelter also has cats, two chickens, and a rabbit seeking homes.

