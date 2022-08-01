Here's how to register for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K

For the fourth year, proceeds will help Airport Opportunity Scholarships through Central Piedmont Community College.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is open for the annual Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Participants get the chance to run on two miles of runway on the airfield and will see an aircraft landing and taking off.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 a.m.

The Runway 5K first started in 2007. Since then, over 21,000 people have participated with more than $250,000 raised for Charlotte-area nonprofits and scholarships.

For the fourth year, proceeds will help Airport Opportunity Scholarships through Central Piedmont Community College.

Those who register before Sept. 1 will pay $30. The price increases after that to $35, and increases again on Oct. 9 to $40. Participants will receive a T-shirt along with a finisher medal.

Parking for the event will be located at Overflow Lot 1 at 15735 Old Dowd Road, and participants will be transported directly to the race area. No spectators will be allowed due to security and capacity requirements.

