Apartment fire displaces multiple families

The fire was so large that flames burst through the roof.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A two-alarm fire broke out in the 1100 block of Falls Creek Lane in south Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, the blaze at the Timber Creek Apartments started around 1 a.m. in an apartment on the second story of the complex.

Fire alarms went off and firefighters knocked on doors in order to ensure everyone safely evacuated. As the evacuation alarms sounded, residents rushed outside to safety.

The fire was so large that flames burst through the roof.

Update 2 Alarm Structure Fire; 1100 Falls Creek Ln; 15 families displaced that includes 20 adults, 8 children & various pets; @CFD_Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting the fire; working smoke alarms alerted occupants; @CMPD assisted with evacuation by knocking on doors pic.twitter.com/OTiMfDlaVc — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 27, 2020

It took more than 40 firefighters an hour to extinguish the fire.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Sixteen units were impacted by the blaze. According to Charlotte Fire, the Red Cross is assisting the 15 families, including 20 adults, eight kids and multiple pets, displaced due to the fire.