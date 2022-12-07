Charlotte-area boat rental business considers new safety steps

Within a week there have been two drownings reported on Lake Norman and Lake Monroe.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — Lake season is in full swing, but with more people out on the water, safety has become even more of a priority.

Boat rental business Black Boat Club says in the aftermath of several tragic drownings out on Lake Norman and another drowning on Lake Monroe all within a single week they wanted to make some safety changes.

The biggest priority they say is emphasizing the importance of life jackets.

“Literally the words 'life jacket' will save your life," Black Boat Club co-owner Corinna Dewitt said. “Out here you can reach depths as deep as 80-90 feet so anyone can swim, but if a wave hits you you want to have that buoyancy to actually bounce back.”

Black Boat Club is reminding its renters there are different life jackets for different scenarios when in the water.

“This one we use for water sports so your tubing, skiing, wakeboarding you want to use this one with the clips on it," Black Boat Club co-owner Terrance Dent said.

In addition, we're told the throwable floats are also useful in the case of someone unexpectedly going overboard. The business says it's also encouraging all of its boat renters to have a route plan so someone on shore knows exactly where they're going.

Another safety risk Black Boat Club wants renters to avoid is potentially overloading the boat with too many people.

“Each boat has a weight capacity," Dent said. "Do not exceed that weight capacity or the boat can do down."

And finally, the most recent safety change is Black Boat Club is now only offering captain-exclusive rentals that include an experienced driver who is familiar with the lake.

“I think what we found having that peace of mind, having that driver to drive for you and captain your boat gives you more safety, more security and let you be able to lay back and relax," Dewitt said.

Lake Norman Marine Commission is also sharing helpful safety tips for boaters to keep in mind.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

