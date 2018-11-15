CONCORD, N.C. — How does a free tank of gas sound? Pretty sweet, right?

That's exactly what you could get at the Mobil gas station on Bruton Smith Boulevard in Concord Thursday morning. As part of Gas Buddy's "TANKSgiving" campaign, the store, in conjunction with Exxon-Mobil, gave away 200 gift cards worth $25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The rain isn’t scaring people away from FREE gas! @GasBuddy’s teaming up with @exxonmobil to give away $5000 worth of gas for its #TANKsgiving campaign. $25 gas cards to 200 cars at ExxonMobil on Bruton Smith Blvd. Get here! It’s going until 11am or until supplies run out. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/FgZoI2Hvrd — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) November 15, 2018

The area was selected due to gasoline outages that were caused during Hurricane Florence.

