CONCORD, N.C. — How does a free tank of gas sound? Pretty sweet, right?
That's exactly what you could get at the Mobil gas station on Bruton Smith Boulevard in Concord Thursday morning. As part of Gas Buddy's "TANKSgiving" campaign, the store, in conjunction with Exxon-Mobil, gave away 200 gift cards worth $25 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The area was selected due to gasoline outages that were caused during Hurricane Florence.
For up-to-the-minute gas prices and traffic alerts in the Charlotte area, download the NBC Charlotte mobile app today.
© 2018 WCNC