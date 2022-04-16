'There's a village behind the children' | More Guardians ad Litem needed in Mecklenburg, Gaston counties

In Mecklenburg County at the end of 2021, at least 560 children needed a guardian ad litem for neglect or abuse cases.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of children in the Charlotte area are caught up in the court system every year due to accusations of abuse or neglect at home.

Cases can range from months to years, and often is a traumatic time for the kids.

While the children are in court a trained advocate called a Guardian ad Litem (GAL) is by their side to investigate and determine what they need to get to a safe home.

For more than seven years, Kim Lott has volunteered as a GAL in Mecklenburg County. She’s served as an independent advocate for dozens of children going through the justice system due to abuse or neglect.

"There's a village behind the children, you've got social services, you've got the court system," Lott said. "You have other agencies involved, but it's the Guardian ad Litem whose job is really to listen to what the children want and help support their needs."

This advocacy became harder during the pandemic. Many GAL programs had kids in need, but fewer volunteers.

"We are automatically appointed to cases of abuse and neglect when children come into foster care," said Rhonda McGuire, the Mecklenburg County GAL Program Specialist, "and when we don't have enough volunteers to cover that then yes, staff covers those cases."

In Mecklenburg County at the end of 2021, at least 560 children needed GALs due to neglect or abuse cases. In neighboring Gaston County, there were 343.

“There's a real problem with the opioid epidemic and with the amount of substance use disorder in this county that, you know, really drives our census numbers and types of kids that we see coming into the custody of Department of Social Services, the ended up in foster care," said Gerald Mack, the Gaston County GAL District Administrator.

Gaston had just 75 volunteers for the 343 cases.

“Here in Mecklenburg County, the number of volunteers we have, we are not 100% covered for our children right now," McGuire said.

Counties need more volunteers like Lott.

"If you have a heart for children, especially children who need someone that really is in their corner, just invest a few hours of your time each month to be a Guardian ad Litem," Lott said.

You can sign up to be a Guardian ad Litem in your county here.