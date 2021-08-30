Charlotte area sees an influx of Afghan refugees following unrest

The influx of refugees is a trend Charlotte agencies have seen for at least the past four years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is seeing a significant rise in the number of Afghan refugees -- that's in line with what the Charlotte area has seen for the past four years, according to groups that help families settle.

"Since 2017, we've had actually an influx of Afghan refugees enter the Greater Charlotte area," Amarra Ghani, the founder of Welcome Home, said.

Welcome Home is an organization that helps refugees find homes in the Carolinas. Ghani and Welcome Home volunteers have helped families arriving via the Carolina Refugee Relief Agency.

She said they've gone from acclimating three families a month to as many in a single week. The agency helps families acquire everything from groceries to furniture for living spaces.

"We're trying to make them feel welcomed," Ghani explained. "We offer very basic things, you know, they need a coffee table, they need a lamp, they don't have utensils, because they're coming with absolutely nothing."

The aid is usually given in phases. Food and shelter are the first steps, then they offer to teach learned skills like cultural awareness and conversational English and grammar.

A willingness to overcome those huge hurdles speaks to the desperate desire for families to flee their homes.

"Nobody is running away just because they see this glamorous other place," Ghani told WCNC Charlotte. "They're doing it because they're trying to, like all of us, find safety, comfort and peace in our home."

Isra Mohamed -- who volunteers with Welcome Home as a translator -- is U.S.-born, but her parents fled Afghanistan during the Soviet invasion.

"There was a very thin line that separated me from being in a situation that hundreds of thousands of Afghans are in right now, today," Mohamed said.

Mohamed says beyond the initial local help offered, the United States needs to do a better job treating newcomers like human beings. For starters, she believes there should be an easier path to become a permanent U.S. citizen.

"I feel like I've been begging for Afghans to be viewed as humans for my entire existence," Mohamed said. "It's it's uplifting to feel support from people that have no connection to Afghanistan whatsoever. But it's not enough."