‘America lost a true icon, an American hero’ | NC leaders respond to death of civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis

John Lewis was often called the “Conscience of Congress.” After his death, leaders in the Charlotte area reflected on his impact.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Civil rights icon and US Congressman John Lewis has died after a battle with cancer at 80 years old.

Lewis was a leader in the civil rights movement at a young age. He helped organize the March on Washington with Martin Luther King Jr. at the age of 23.

He took part in marches, sit-ins at lunch counters, and freedom rides, being beaten and jailed multiple times throughout while fighting against segregation and racism in the Deep South.

Lewis then went on to serve in the U.S. House for more than three decades. He won his seat as a Democrat in Atlanta in 1986. He’s often called the “Conscience of Congress.”

“America lost a true icon, an American hero,” Charlotte city councilman Malcolm Graham said. “John Lewis was the guy that paved the way for so many others, made it possible for me to do what I’m doing today.”

Graham said he met Lewis three times.

“It was iconic,” Graham said. “[It’s iconic] any time you have the opportunity to talk to living legend, to talk to a history book, to ask them about people you only read about [like] Martin Luther King Jr. and Joseph Lowery.”

Graham says Lewis was always willing to speak and share knowledge, and truly seemed to care about people. He said it’s something he found first hand after the Emanuel 9 church shooting in Charleston in 2015.

“He called me when my sister died at Emanuel AME Church, so he was very compassionate, very caring,” Graham said.

The sentiments were echoed by North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams.

“I think the thing that stood out the most was how genuine he was,” Adams said.

Adams said she found that even more impressive given everything he’d been through.

“Here’s someone who was beaten and beaten and yet he never carried that anger,” Adams said.

Adams said there was good reason Lewis has been called the Conscience of Congress.

“He had a wonderful skillset of bringing people together, both sides of the aisle,” Adams said.

America has lost its greatest living hero. Everything John Lewis did was in the service of Justice.



America has lost its greatest living hero. Everything John Lewis did was in the service of Justice.

It was an honor to make "good trouble" with John in the House, and I will miss my friend. My prayers are with his family and every seeker of justice who mourns him today. — Alma S. Adams

From his teenage years to the day he died, Lewis gave his life to public service. Adams and Graham said America is all the better for it.

“I would not be a member of congress had it not been for John Lewis, so I stand on his shoulders and I appreciate all that he taught us,” Adams said.