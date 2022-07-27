CATS is modifying routes due to the labor shortage. Here's what you need to know

On May 16, CATS kicked off an attempt to hire 100 drivers in 100 days. As of July 27, roughly 60 drivers have been hired.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is adjusting the frequency of several routes in its bus networks and LYNX Blue Line, effective Aug. 15.

The schedule modifications come as an industry-wide labor shortage continues to impact CATS operations.

The temporary changes were made in an effort to save between 45 to 50 operators, and adjust several local and express routes in the process.

CATS CEO John Lewis said improvements have been made to the mobile app so it will now show canceled or delayed buses. These changes went in effect Monday.

Here's which routes will be impacted:

Route 5 – Sprinter Airport: Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes with 20-minute service from 1:30-3 p.m.

Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes with 20-minute service from 1:30-3 p.m. Route 6 – Kings Drive: Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes.

Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes. Route 7 – Beatties Ford: Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 20 minutes with 15-minutes outbound from Uptown from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 20 minutes with 15-minutes outbound from Uptown from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Route 8 – Tuckaseegee: Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes.

Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes. Route 9 - Central: Current frequency is 10 minutes, modified frequency is 15 minutes with 10-minute service outbound from Uptown from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and one early morning trip

Current frequency is 10 minutes, modified frequency is 15 minutes with 10-minute service outbound from Uptown from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and one early morning trip Route 10 - West Boulevard: Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes.

Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes. Route 11- North Tryon: Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes.

Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes. Route 16 - South Tryon: Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes.

Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes. Route 21 - Statesville Avenue: Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes with 20-minute service outbound from Uptown from 3–5 p.m.

Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes with 20-minute service outbound from Uptown from 3–5 p.m. Route 27 - Monroe: Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes with 20-minute service outbound from Uptown from 3:30-6 p.m.

Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes with 20-minute service outbound from Uptown from 3:30-6 p.m. Route 34 - Freedom Drive: Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes.

Current frequency is 20 minutes, modified frequency is 30 minutes. LYNX Blue Line: Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 20 minutes. Note: 20-minute intervals from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., then 30-minute intervals until 2 a.m.

Current frequency is 15 minutes, modified frequency is 20 minutes. Note: 20-minute intervals from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., then 30-minute intervals until 2 a.m. Route 1 – Mount Holly: Eliminating the 11:41 p.m. and 12:41 a.m. inbound trips and 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. outbound trips.

Eliminating the 11:41 p.m. and 12:41 a.m. inbound trips and 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. outbound trips. Route 4 – Belmont: Eliminating the first outbound trip at 5:29 a.m.

Eliminating the first outbound trip at 5:29 a.m. Route 11 – North Tryon: Eliminating the 11:31 p.m. and 12:29 a.m. inbound trips and the 11:55 p.m. and 1 a.m. outbound trips.

Eliminating the 11:31 p.m. and 12:29 a.m. inbound trips and the 11:55 p.m. and 1 a.m. outbound trips. Route 12 – South Boulevard: Eliminating the 6:14 a.m. inbound trip and the late-night short turn trips between Scaleybark and Pressley Road area at 1:06 a.m. (outbound) and 2:03 a.m. (inbound.)

Eliminating the 6:14 a.m. inbound trip and the late-night short turn trips between Scaleybark and Pressley Road area at 1:06 a.m. (outbound) and 2:03 a.m. (inbound.) Route 34 – Freedom Drive: Eliminating the 11:31 p.m. inbound trip only.

Eliminating the 11:31 p.m. inbound trip only. Route 60 – Tyvola: Converting midday trips serving Jackson Park to serve the V.A. Hospital.

Converting midday trips serving Jackson Park to serve the V.A. Hospital. Routes 48x – Northcross Express, 63x – Huntersville Express, and 77x – North Mecklenburg Express: Reducing by three trips each day. Trip times will be shifted up to account for the adjustment.

CATS confirmed 77x – North Mecklenburg Express, 48x – Northcross Express, and 63x – Huntersville Express will all maintain a 20-minute frequency during the peak periods of 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

As WCNC Charlotte has previously reported, CATS is facing a shortage of drivers. At its peak, CATS was experiencing over 100 absences among operators.

On May 16, CATS kicked off an attempt to hire 100 drivers in 100 days. As of July 27, roughly 60 drivers have been hired. CATS is also looking for 79 rail operators.

Lewis said it is likely easier to hire for the rail positions as those positions don't interact with the public -- but the training is much larger for these roles.