CMPD: 3 charged after armed robbery spree in East Charlotte

Investigators say a team effort led to the arrest of 3 suspects connected to multiple armed robberies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed on Monday, Nov. 8, a joint effort led to the arrest of 3 armed robbery suspects.

According to police, on Sunday, Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the AutoZone on Albermarle Road around 2:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a suspect with a pistol attempted to steal from the business.

The suspect got away in a silver Dodge sedan before being able to take anything, according CMPD.

About 20 minutes later, officers responded to reports of another armed robbery at the Dollar General on East W.T. Harris Boulevard. In this case, the news release says the suspect used a pistol to steal from the property before leaving the scene.

Following an investigation, officers identified the suspected vehicle as a silver Dodge Charger. The vehicle was located during an attempted traffic stop. According to police, the driver did not stop and a chase followed before ending near the 8400 block of Old Statesville Road.

Three suspects fled the vehicle but were eventually captured by officers. 23 -year-old Anthony Tyrik Caldwell, 20-year-old Tyerie Davis and 21-year-old Brain Carmichael were taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to CMPD, all three have been charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.

Davis was additionally charged with second degree kidnapping and possession of a stolen firearm. Caldwell also received an additional charge for possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to leave it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or the Crime Stoppers website.

