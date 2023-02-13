Charlotte artists, culture organizations can now apply for financial support through the Opportunity Fund

Those eligible and interested in applying for the funds should submit a letter of intent online by the March 31 deadline.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Financial support is available for Mecklenburg County artists and arts and culture groups, according to the city of Charlotte and the Arts and Culture Advisory Board. The city and the board are accepting grant requests for its Opportunity Fund to be used for near-term projects and initiatives.

The Opportunity Fund is a part of the Infusion Fund, which the city noted is a public-private partnership of the city, Foundation For The Carolinas, and private donors; it aims to help the greater Charlotte arts and culture sector.

“As our community grapples with how to sustain local arts and culture, we’re seeing how tools like the Opportunity Fund are filling gaps for creatives and groups who have fresh ideas, but who may not qualify for other grants, align with longer grant cycles, or have access to financial support through existing relationships," Priya Sircar, Charlotte's arts and culture officer, said in a news release.

Those eligible and interested in applying for the funds should submit a letter of intent online by the March 31 deadline. Eligible applicants will then be contacted and asked to submit a full proposal.

While applicants can request up to $30,000 each, there is a total of $325,000 available in the grant cycle. The grants will be awarded by the Arts and Culture Advisory Board in June and distributed in July.