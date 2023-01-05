CMS band director to be presented with Barry Manilow music teacher award

Suggs was nominated by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the Spectrum Center for the award.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte band director is set to receive a music teacher award from award-winning singer Barry Manilow during a show in Charlotte later this month.

The award is given to one teacher in each city that Manilow performs in, and it consists of $5,000 in cash as well as $5,000 in 'Manilow bucks' to purchase musical instruments for their school’s music program.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude, Manilow. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

Since its inception, the Manilow Music Project has given away over $10 million worth of funds and music instrument donations.

Suggs will meet the Grammy Award winner at the one-night-only set, happening Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Spectrum Center. Find more information about the performance here.

