'The roaring 2020s' | Charlotte bars hope St. Patrick's Day celebrations usher in new era of business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A wee bit of optimism piped through the St. Patrick’s Day air in Charlotte, one year after Governor Roy Cooper ordered the last call at bars and restaurants across North Carolina.
"Feeling very good,” Ollie Mulligan, owner of Great Wagon Road Distilling Company said, with a glint in his eye and a Guinness in his hand.
Mulligan sat on a stool at the bar inside his distillery, restaurant and bar in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. His was the first distillery in the area.
Because he also sells food, he was able to remain open throughout the pandemic closures that impacted bars. But Mulligan said his business still took a hard hit.
“When the bars closed, our sales dropped 50%,” Mulligan said.
His distillery was still able to sell food, liquor-to-go, and even started manufacturing hand sanitizer.
“Everyone was saying it’s gonna be a couple of weeks, just give it two weeks to flatten the curve," Mulligan said. "A year? It’s unbelievable."
But on St. Patrick’s Day this year, Mulligan believes luck could be on his side.
“We’re starting to see people come back out which is fantastic,” he said. “It’s been creeping up every weekend as people get a little more confident, and the vaccine’s rolling out.”
Outside of his distillery Wednesday, a kilted bagpiper strode through the streets, Irish folk dancers stepped on the concrete of his patio while a couple dozen patrons clapped and whistled.
It was a fraction of what a typical St. Patrick’s Day celebration would look like. But Mulligan is ready to toast to the year ahead.
“Our hope is that we’ll go back to the roaring ’20s, the roaring 2020s,” he said with a laugh. “People all come back out and just have at it. Because we’ve been cooped up so long! We’re very social animals, we want to be out and talking to people.”