'The roaring 2020s' | Charlotte bars hope St. Patrick's Day celebrations usher in new era of business

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations were a fraction of what they looked like in years past. But distillery owner Ollie Mulligan is ready to toast to the year ahead.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A wee bit of optimism piped through the St. Patrick’s Day air in Charlotte, one year after Governor Roy Cooper ordered the last call at bars and restaurants across North Carolina.

"Feeling very good,” Ollie Mulligan, owner of Great Wagon Road Distilling Company said, with a glint in his eye and a Guinness in his hand.

Mulligan sat on a stool at the bar inside his distillery, restaurant and bar in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. His was the first distillery in the area.

Because he also sells food, he was able to remain open throughout the pandemic closures that impacted bars. But Mulligan said his business still took a hard hit.

“When the bars closed, our sales dropped 50%,” Mulligan said.

His distillery was still able to sell food, liquor-to-go, and even started manufacturing hand sanitizer.

“The Governor’s order came down 1 year ago. At the time, we thought it would be a few weeks, flatten the curve and we’d be back at it. Nobody expected this.” @GreatWagonRoad owner Ollie Mulligan said. He gave us a look at how #StPatricksDay has changed at NoDa’s first distillery pic.twitter.com/wok4ANyxN3 — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) March 17, 2021

“Everyone was saying it’s gonna be a couple of weeks, just give it two weeks to flatten the curve," Mulligan said. "A year? It’s unbelievable."

But on St. Patrick’s Day this year, Mulligan believes luck could be on his side.

“We’re starting to see people come back out which is fantastic,” he said. “It’s been creeping up every weekend as people get a little more confident, and the vaccine’s rolling out.”

Outside of his distillery Wednesday, a kilted bagpiper strode through the streets, Irish folk dancers stepped on the concrete of his patio while a couple dozen patrons clapped and whistled.

There’s a wee bit of pep in the step in NoDa tonight. One year ago was last call at bars across North Carolina. Today, with a little #StPatricksDay luck (and masks and vaccines and safety precautions) a little optimism is coming to Charlotte’s social scene. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/iZUGy9fBLV — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) March 17, 2021

It was a fraction of what a typical St. Patrick’s Day celebration would look like. But Mulligan is ready to toast to the year ahead.