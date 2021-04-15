Charlotte bartender charged after impaired patron leaves bar, gets into serious crash

According to documents obtained in a search warrant, the driver's blood alcohol content was .22, nearly three times the legal limit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte bartender has been criminally charged after an impaired person left the business and was seriously injured in a car crash.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, on the evening of Monday, Feb. 22, troopers responded to a vehicle crash with serious injuries on Crowell Dairy Road near Old Dutch Road.

As a result of the SHP investigation, ALE was contacted to further assist due to the suspected involvement of alcohol in the collision. ALE special agents began to re-trace the suspect driver’s actions that night to find where she became intoxicated.

Through the course of the investigation, special agents determined the driver consumed alcohol and was intoxicated at Beantown Tavern in Matthews, just prior to the crash. According to documents obtained in a search warrant, her blood alcohol content was .22, nearly three times the legal limit.

More stories on WCNC: Could a 4th stimulus check be on the way?

Officials said the server was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person.

In addition to the criminal charges, ALE special agents identified Beantown Tavern was in violation of numerous other administrative rules, such as, employees performing services after consuming alcohol, intoxication by permittee and allowing intoxicated patrons to consume alcohol on the premises.

On April 13, a violation report was submitted to the ABC Commission. Violation reports can result in a fine, suspension or revocation of a business’ ABC permits.

More stories on WCNC: Pfizer CEO says third COVID-19 vaccine dose 'likely' needed

“Every retailer who sells alcohol has the ability and responsibility to refuse the sale to an impaired person,” said Omar Qureshi, ALE Special Agent in Charge of the Harrisburg district. “State law protects employees for the refusal and it could save a life.”

The crash investigation is ongoing with SHP and the driver was later charged with DWI.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.