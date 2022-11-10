Charlotte Beer Garden named best place to drink beer in America

Charlotte Beer Garden and its sister location in Raleigh are two of the top three beer gardens in the country, according to USA TODAY's 10Best rankings.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden has been named the No. 1 beer garden in America by USA TODAY.

Charlotte Beer Garden, located in the heart of South End on South Tryon Street, brought home the top spot in the annual USA TODAY 10Best for 2022. With more than 400 beers on tap, Charlotte Beer Garden's variety can't be beat, not to mention the huge venue is perfect for large and small gatherings.

"The Charlotte Beer Garden offers one of the largest selections of draft beers you're likely to find in a single restaurant — some 400 beers on tap," USA TODAY's column says.

In addition to an unmatched selection of draft beer, Charlotte Beer Garden has heated outdoor seating, which is great for enjoying a brew during the colder months.

The Charlotte Beer Garden opened its doors in 2020 and holds the unofficial Guinness World Record for the most beers on tap with 436.

"We truly wanted to create a beer garden," owner Niall Hanley said in 2020. "Charlotte has so many amazing breweries and I want to put them all in one place."

VBGB Beer Hall and Garden also made the top 10, coming in at No. 10 overall. North Carolina had another beer garden make the list, with the Raleigh Beer Garden finishing third. It is the sister location to the Charlotte Beer Garden.