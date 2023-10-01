Advocates call for driver safety reminders after avid bicyclist hit, killed in Plaza Midwood

30-year-old Kristie Crowder was known for her kindness and willingness to give back to others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly bicycle crash in Plaza Midwood last week has now left family and friends of 30-year-old Kristie Crowder grieving an unimaginable loss.

Crowder, an alum of UNC Charlotte and a resident of the NoDa neighborhood, is described by those who knew her best as some who was always doing anything and everything she could for others.

"She wanted to make sure everyone else’s needs were met and taken care of," aunt Jennifer Wood said. "She was that friend that people would call if they needed a shoulder to cry on, if they needed a pick me up they called Kristie.”

Crowder recently began a part-time photography business that her family says went well with her love for adventure.

“Kristie was one that she would just pick up and go solo so if she didn’t have anyone going with her she would just pack up her bags, pick up her camera and go for an adventure," Wood said.

Bike riding was one of those adventures Crowder enjoyed. In the aftermath of her passing, bike and pedestrian safety advocates with BikeWalk NC say they want to continue to push for change so no other lives are lost.

“Being aware of everybody on the road is a great balancing point for drivers to drive more cautiously," BikeWalk NC director Terry Landsdell said. "To drive as if their lives depend on it as much as someone else’s life.”

As for Crowder- her life is still making a difference.

"She’s touched so many lives and she’s so important to so many people that it's going to be hard going on without her," Wood said.

Police have not said if the driver involved will face any charges. Crowder's family says she was a registered organ donor and they find comfort in knowing that even in the afterlife she will continue to help others.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help cover medical expenses and funeral costs.