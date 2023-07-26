Cycling accessibility is low in Charlotte, report says

PeopleforBikes measured the quality of cycling accessibility in major cities, Charlotte received a rating of 27 out of 100.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's bicycle infrastructure received a network score of 27 on a scale of 100 in the 2023 PeopleforBikes' City Ratings. The Queen City ranked 120 out of 163 cities placed in the large cities category of the rating.

PeopleforBikes releases these City Ratings scores to measure the quality of a city's protected bike lanes, off-street paths, slow share streets and safe crossings. High scores signify better accessibility in a community. The score considers how easy or difficult it is for people to cycle to different areas in their community, including hospitals, major transit hubs, shopping centers and work.

Charlotte's two lowest scores were in transit and core services, which include places like hospitals and grocery stores.

"We are making progress," Eric Zaverl, urban design specialist for Sustain Charlotte said. "I believe we've been ranked lower... But a lot of our peer cities are twice the score that we have or at least a little above us."

The transit accessibility score for Minneapolis, Minnesota, ranked 18 in large cities, triples Charlotte's score.

Denver, Colorado, received a network score of 42 and ranked 79 in the large city category.

Charlotte can improve its safety and accessibility by changing high-stress streets into low-stress streets, Zaverl said. Low-stress streets are areas where people of all ages and abilities can cycle and worry less about intersections and passing cars.

"A high-stress area would be the complete opposite," Zaverl said. "You are constantly keeping your eyes open. You would be looking front, backside and every which way to make sure your life wasn't in danger."