Monday kicks off Charlotte Black Restaurant Week: here's who's participating.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday kicks off Charlotte Black Restaurant Week, which runs from October 19 through the end of the month. Participating businesses will be offering discounts, special rates, and/or introducing new items.

With many small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, this gives them the chance to get more customers in the door.

"I think it’s going to help everybody,” said Rojshawn Dontae, owner of The Nappy Chef.

Dontae said the event gives people a chance to give smaller Black-owned businesses a try at a lower price.

“Black restaurant week brings a lot of people that haven’t shopped at Black restaurants, so it boosts it up,” Dontae said.

This year, the event is two weeks, and over a dozen businesses have signed up.

“It definitely will give you the opportunity to be exposed to something you may not normally have been exposed to," said Frankie White, the owner of BW Sweets Bakery.

White sells a little bit of everything at his bakery.

"Cakes, cookies, pies, cheesecakes, brownies, donuts, macaroons, candy apples," White said.

It's why for Black Restaurant Week, one of his offerings is a $20 sampler platter.

"That platter is gonna have donuts, cookies, brownies, and cheesecake bites on it and slices of cake," White said.

White said the event gives a much-needed boost for some small minority businesses because it's easy to get looked over.

"Definitely, because it’s all about marketing and presence, and a lot of times the smaller businesses just don’t have the means to do the commercials and the marketing and things like that so sometimes we get pushed by the wayside," White said.

The pandemic restrictions limiting restaurant capacity to 50% only makes it harder, which is why Dontae believes these two weeks will be great for the participants.

"If you're not busy, you're going to be busy this week," White said.

Here's the list of participating restaurants:

Freshwaters

Sweet Creations of Charlotte

Lulus Maryland-style Chicken & Seafood

True Blue Catering & More

CUZZO's Cuisine

Koffee Kup

Ruthie's

The Nappy Chef

LaWan's Soulfood

Mr. Seafood Charlotte

Renaldo's Culinary Experience

BW Sweets Bakery

Hip Hop Smoothies

Candy's Sweets N Treats

Stats Charlotte.

For more information, visit the Charlotte Black Restaurant Week page here.