Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors.

A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.

On July 19, Bubba's Barbecue quietly announced its official reopening via social media. However, the restaurant has used this time for employee training and new menu testing.

According to Wednesday's press release, the "revamped restaurant now includes an all-you-can-drink self-serve soda station and an open dining room. The menu focuses on slow cooked Eastern North Carolina style barbecue and includes brisket, ribs, and classic sides."

Despite these changes, Miller has preserved the essence of the establishment. Restaurant walls still display original memorabilia, and Miller continues to entertain customers with his jokes.

Bubba's Barbecue's hours are Monday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit bubasbarbecue.com to view their menu and order online for pickup or delivery.

The restaurant is planning an official grand reopening this fall.





