The department reported a single-story building fire around 9:50 a.m. along Doverstone Court near Heather Glen Lane.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters responded to a building fire in west Charlotte Sunday morning, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed.

Update Structure Fire; 5400 block of Doverstone Ct; 30 firefighters controlled incident in les than 10 minutes; no injuries reported; fire is under investigations. https://t.co/aSCeAXg1kE — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 19, 2021

CFD said 30 firefighters were able to gain control of the situation in under ten minutes and that no injuries were reported.