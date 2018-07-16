CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Have you been waiting to take a bite out of the Queen City’s burger scene?

Well, now's your chance because starting Monday, July 16 you can take a bite out of Charlotte’s burger scene for just $6 a specialty burger.

"Locals and visitors alike will be able to try some of the best burgers, these burgers will be unique and available just for this one week, so don’t miss out," the Burger Week website states.

Just some of the participating restaurants:

Highway 55

The Local

Glenway Premium Pub

Kid Cashew

Burgers and Barley

Caswell Station

