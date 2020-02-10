One dead in crash involving CATS bus

The bus and another car collided Thursday night in west Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash involving a car and a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Thursday night in west Charlotte.

Around 9 p.m., the car and CATS Airport Sprinter bus collided on West Morehead Street near Millerton Ave.

Police said their officers located a C.A.T.S. bus and 2004 Toyota Camry, both of which were damaged. MEDIC arrived to transport the driver of the Camry, 28-year-old Aishwarya Jayasekar Mudaliar, who had been ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

Officials said Mudaliar was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later, and her family has been notified of her death.

Investigators are out taking pictures of this car that is badly damaged in the front. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/2vISXtJXvt — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) October 2, 2020

Police said preliminary information indicates the C.A.T.S. bus was traveling west on West Morehead Street and passing through the intersection of Millerton Avenue when it was struck in the right, front bumper by the Camry, which had been traveling south on Millerton Avenue and failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection.

After striking the C.A.T.S. bus, the driver of the Camry was ejected, and the Camry struck a utility pole. One of the three passengers on the C.A.T.S. bus was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other two were uninjured.

Speed and alcohol use are not factors for the driver of the C.A.T.S. bus. Speed, failing to stop for a stop sign and failure to wear a seatbelt are contributing factors for the driver of the Camry.