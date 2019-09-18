CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic are responding to a crash involving a school bus in northwest Charlotte.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Brookshire Boulevard near Lawton Road and the railroad crossing.

A traffic camera image showed a passenger vehicle with extensive damage to the front-end of the vehicle. The image, provided by the City of Charlotte, included an arrow indicating the second vehicle involved in the crash. The school bus was moved onto Lawton Road and was not visible in the provided image.

Medic said they transported one patient to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It was not immediately known if there were any students on the bus or which school the bus was servicing.

More news from wcnc.com:

Missing 15-year-old girl's vehicle, cell phone found near wooded area in Texas

Hawthorne Lane Bridge construction to start again on Monday

Woman killed by train in Gastonia