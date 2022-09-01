Charlotte businesses feeling impact from surge of COVID-19 cases

Several national stores have also had to adjust due to an increase of coronavirus cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even though it is a new year, the coronavirus is giving businesses old hurdles.

Basilio Pahang is a part owner of Bachi in Charlotte and told WCNC Charlotte that restaurant owners are seeing the signs already.

"It's clear when people are starting to get a little worried," Pahang said. "When cases start to increase, you start to see the in-dining room traffic slow down a little."

The owner said one of the challenges is omicron's impact on employees.

"We've lost employees," Pahang explained. "There are some positive cases and when that happens, safety first. We do tell our employees to stay home."

The impact isn't just on small businesses.

Starting Monday, Jan. 10, Harris Teeter stores will close an hour earlier at 9 p.m. to allow staff to restock and clean.

Stores like Apple, Walmart, Starbucks and Walgreens have also been forced to temporarily close some locations or shorten hours.

With people isolating at home, Pahang said the business is ready for whatever comes.

"Its getting creative as far as cross-training positions, making sure employees can do multiple things," he explained. "In the scenario, we need them to do something else."

But at the end of the day, Pahang said this is business as usual during a pandemic.

"Just getting used to the new normal of just rolling with the punches and figuring out things on the fly," he said. "How to keep our customer service on a high level during the curveballs that COVID throws at us."

Contact Lana Harris at lharris@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram.