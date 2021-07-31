Charlotte businesses and events take COVID-19 safety precautions into their own hands

With no statewide mask mandate in place, some say it allows more safety flexibility, but vaccination is still key.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, everyone is working to do their part to stop the spread and increase vaccinations through business or events.

The Roxbury, Uptown's club known for the old school 80s and 90s vibes, is making it their mission to safely bring out their crowds by offering people a free White Claw on Friday night if they show proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our goal is to get people vaccinated," owner Jody Sullivan said. "We want to bring some awareness.”

The plan is to offer the vaccine incentive at least once a month providing different free drinks each time. Sullivan adds so far the response has been positive bringing more people to Uptown and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's decision not to announce a new statewide mask mandate allows more safety flexibility for some.

“I like the decision the governor came with," Sullivan said. "I believe people can make their own decision.”

Across town in the Myers Park neighborhood, the decision was made to host the 20th year of the 24 Hours of Booty bike ride in person after last year's event was virtual. The purpose of the event is to raise money to support cancer survivorship programs.

Spencer Lueders, the founder of 24 Foundation, says between riders, supporters, and volunteers at least a thousand people came together to make the event happen, but they wanted to do so safely.

"People were wanting to get back out and do it together so we put those things in motion," Lueders said. "We did temperature checks, we have questionnaires, we’re monitoring people the best we can.”