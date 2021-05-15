Some Charlotte businesses are keeping masking requirements despite state's new guidance

Governor Cooper lifts most mandatory mask requirements, along with most social distancing and indoor capacity limits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While some people are happy to finally be able to take off their masks, others want to remain cautious.

“I don’t feel comfortable eliminating the mask mandate at the moment," Pura Vida Wordly Art Owner Teresa Hernandez said.

Teresa Hernandez has owned Pura Vida Worldy Art in NoDa for 16 and half years.

Hernandez thinks the governor's new mask restrictions will only cause confusion between business owners who are not aware if customers are fully vaccinated or not.

“I feel like the governor threw us under the bus," Hernandez said.

It’s the reason why she’s requiring masks to enter her store for a little while longer.

“Customers are still waiting for the two-week period, still waiting to get their first vaccine or their second vaccine I want people to feel safe in here," Hernandez said.

Shoppers like Dwayne Waters hope similar business owners follow suit.

“Everybody trying to get a dollar not worried about the health and the risks of others I got cancer now so I’m going to still wear my mask," Waters said.