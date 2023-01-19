Federal grand jury indicts two Charlotte businessmen for failure to pay trust fund taxes

Richard Brasser and Gregory Gentner have been charged with using their software company to collect over $600,000 in trust fund taxes from employee wages

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a press release on Thursday, the United States Attorney's Office announced that a Charlotte federal grand jury indicted two Charlotte businessmen with not reporting or paying over $600,000 in trust fund taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)



Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced the indictment, charging rFACTr Chief Executive Officer, Richard Brasser, and Chief Operating Officer, Gregory Gentner, with multiple counts of filing false tax returns and failing to pay trust fund taxes over several years.

According to the indictment, Brasser and Gentner allegedly caused rFactr, a social communication software company with offices in Charlotte, to collect over $600,000 in trust fund taxes from employee wages. According to the indictment, these taxes were never reported, or paid, to the IRS.

The indictment also alleges that Brasser and Gentner were historically non-compliant with rFactr's tax obligations, failing to file tax returns and pay employment taxes in a timely manner over the course of several years. These actions allegedly resulted in rFactr owing the IRS over $1.1 million in employment taxes.

Brasser allegedly evaded paying the trust fund recovery penalty (TFRP) but using nominee accounts and names to pay for personal expenses, rather than using his real name. These purchases include private school tuition, country club fees and luxury furniture, as outlined in the indictment.

It is important to note that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and this indictment is only an allegation that resulted in charges being brought.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow this ongoing case and will update the public with any new information.