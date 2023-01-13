Charlotte cafe serves up empowerment to survivors of human trafficking

Dahlia Grove is a nonprofit that is dedicated to helping former victims learn to be happy and productive members of their community by teaching them various skills.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. According to the U.S. State department, nearly 28 million people fall victim to human trafficking around the world, including the U.S.

Editor's Note: This story discusses human trafficking. Reader discretion is advised.



For those who survive, it can be a challenging journey to overcome. A Charlotte cafe is helping light the way for survivors.

Every Friday at a church in east Charlotte, the nonprofit organization Dahlia Grove presents "Community Cafe."

Regulars rave about the food, but the menu also offers empowerment, employment and encouragement.

Many of the people in the kitchen are doing more than putting together a good lunch, they're healing.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to two women who say they found a new beginning at Dahlia Grove. The true identities of the women are being concealed for their protection.

"I'm a survivor of human trafficking, and my story is many other women's stories," one woman, who WCNC Charlotte is calling Sherese, said

Another survivor, going by Marie, told WCNC Charlotte she arrived at the Community Cafe with nothing.

"I left with my life and that's pretty much all I came here with, was my life," Marie said.

Gayle Smith, the executive director, said Dahlia Grove is hoping to make a difference through the Community Cafe.

"The Community Cafe is a way that our organization Dahlia Grove provides jobs to survivors of human trafficking, domestic violence, and addiction," Gayle Smith, the executive director, said.

Smith said she started the nonprofit as a social enterprise at her church.

"We'd do their Wednesday meals and I'd reach out to other safe houses to employ women of human trafficking," Smith said. "But I very quickly realized I needed to be a lot more. So, from 2016 to 2019, we raised enough money to get a house. In 2019 we opened our house. The house was full and COVDI hit."

Now set up at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, Smith said the cafe is just the enterprise part of the two-year program which provides free housing for survivors.

Empowering the women at Dalia Grove also includes classes in financial and computer literacy, as well as therapy for sexual assault, drugs and other trauma. It's all the while being part of a sisterhood, something the women said they treasure the most.

"Giving me my life back intended for me, and showing me how important community is because when you feel alone, it's very hard to go on," Marie said.

There are a number of ways you can support the mission of Dahlia Grove.

The Community Cafe is every Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at St. Stephen United Methodist Church in east Charlotte.

In February, the group is also having their fundraising 'All About Love Concert' at the Stage Door Theater.

You can also make a monetary donation, purchase supplies, or order catering online.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.