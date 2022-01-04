x
How this Charlotte-based charity brings healing through music

After going through his battle with cancer, Kenny Kahn knew others would benefit from hearing uplifting music and messages of hope.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Perhaps it's music with a purpose. 

The Charlotte-based nonprofit MusicLand Gift Foundation announced a new campaign to tune into the healing power of music for thousands of local cancer patients and their caregivers at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute and Atrium Health Levine Children’s in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

With donor support, the charitable organization plans to establish music stations at Levine Cancer Institute and Levine Children’s Hospital. With Bose headphones and iPads, patients will gain access to uplifting music and messages while undergoing infusion treatments. 

"I watched, as I was treated how many people sat in silence. So, we wanted people to have access to music," founder Kenny Kahn said. "My hope is that they find some peace, and strength during their treatments. It's a tough time in your life and you have a lot of hours in the hospital, or healing at home. When you have those hours you need things that pick you up."

MusicLand Gift Foundation also recently launched The MusicLand app, which allows loved ones, and even celebrities, to create personalized playlists, videos, and messages via Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, to encourage and comfort patients and their caregivers. 

Kahn told WCNC Charlotte he understands firsthand the healing power of music. It’s what helped him through his own battle with an aggressive form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma earlier this year. 

In the throes of treatment, he found strength in the custom playlists and songs his friends and family emailed and texted to lift his spirits. Hundreds of miles away at college, his daughter, Rachel, also relied on music to navigate this difficult and uncertain time. 

“We both experienced the healing gift of music,” Rachel explained. “We wanted to find a way to pay that forward and help other patients and families positively transform their own cancer journeys through music.” 

Together, the father-daughter duo created the MusicLand Gift Foundation, with a mission to inspire and encourage cancer patients and caregivers around the country – starting in their hometown of Charlotte.  

Chasse Bailey-Dorton, MD, MSPH, FAAFP, Chief of Integrative Oncology at Levine Cancer Institute, said she looks forward to seeing the positive impact MusicLand will have on the local patients and families they serve. 

“At Atrium Health, we’ve always recognized the therapeutic benefits of music as a critical part of the healing process for cancer patients,” Dr. Bailey-Dorton said. “Our partnership with the MusicLand Gift Foundation offers a welcome opportunity not only to expand our services but also to personalize the music experience for patients and caregivers at every stage of their treatment journey.” 

To learn more about MusicLand Gift Foundation, visit their website.

