x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Charlotte Checkers hosting sold out 'Hockey $1.01' Tuesday night

The sold-out game night is designed to introduce hockey to new fans.
Credit: vencav

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers plan to host a 'Hockey $1.01' night, to introduce the game of hockey to new fans. 

The tickets started at $1.01, which will feature introductory hockey and explain both the fundamentals and the finer points of hockey to fans of all backgrounds.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

This game is sold out. Doors open at 5:30 P.M. and It begins at 7 P.M. against the Hartford Wolf Pack at the Bojangles Coliseum. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA. 
Listen to Locked On here.  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

More Videos

In Other News

Should Steve Wilks remain the Panthers coach? #WakeUpCLT To Go

Before You Leave, Check This Out