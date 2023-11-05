Charlotte chef takes to social media, urging people to respect wait staff

“I feel bad for everyone with the name Karen with the situations that have taken place," Sam Hart said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte chef and restaurant owner took to social media about the treatment of hospitality workers. He said over the past few years, inappropriate remarks from customers toward staff have grown and he wants to raise awareness for this.

It's an issue that's been sweeping the nation.

“I feel bad for everyone with the name Karen with the situations that have taken place," Sam Hart, chef and owner of Counter - and Biblio, said.

Customers have made the hospitality job a little more difficult.

"Clapping at people," Hart said. "There’s even physically grabbing of people which in no workplace is that ever acceptable.”



To raise awareness about the spread, the chef took to Facebook. He explained the problem with the treatment of servers. He highlighted previous issues and why some should think about it.

He said sometimes people mistake servers for servants. The post gained hundreds of interactions and many commenters agreed with him.

“What we are really trying to do is not tell people they can’t have a good time, it’s [that] your good time can’t affect anyone else or the servers," Hart said.

He said in the part few years, the hospitality industry has taken a hit from the workforce leaving.

An August 2022 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics showed hospitality workers quit at a higher rate that month than the record national rate.

“The vast majority of people left, left because of how the guests are treating the hospitality industry," Hart said.

He hopes the post will help some find a cure for the treatment of hospitality workers.