CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Citizens Review Board has voted to move forward with an evidentiary fact finding hearing in the shooting death of Danquirs Franklin.

Franklin was shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer outside the Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25. The officer, identified as Wende Kerl, ordered Franklin to drop his weapon multiple times before opening fire when she perceived a threat.

More than seven months after the shooting, CMPD announced in November Kerl returned to work in a full-time, non-patrol, investigative role at headquarters.

After the shooting, CMPD placed her on administrative leave as per standard protocol pending a criminal and internal investigation.

The criminal investigation cleared Kerl of all wrongdoing.

That investigation also included a review by Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, who released the findings of his department's investigation into the shooting and said the state "could not prove to a jury that Officer Kerl's perception that the presence, motion, and position of the gun posed an imminent threat to her, Officer Deal, and T.G. was unreasonable beyond a reasonable doubt."

A review of Kerl's personnel file suggests the internal investigation cleared her too. The file shows no discipline following the March shooting.

Now the Citizens Review Board wants to further review the case.

"As those who knew him well, we were disappointed by the District Attorney’s assessment of the circumstances of his death, and utterly dismayed at the way in which Danquirs Franklin has been portrayed," a family statement read after the earlier investigations.

The statement, which argued Franklin "should be alive today," said Franklin was shot because he followed CMPD's repeated instructions to reach into his pocket and retrieve the gun in order to drop it to the ground.

"He was shot for doing what he was told to do," the statement said.

CMPD released the body camera footage to the public in April amid mounting pressure from the Charlotte community.

The tentative date for the Citizen Review Board evidentiary hearing is January 28.

Upon the conclusion of an evidentiary hearing, the board decides whether the evidence supports overturning CMPD’s decision.

"The Board issues a recommendation, supported by findings of fact, to the Chief of Police and City Manager. The Chief of Police has 7 days to take such action as he deems appropriate and report his decision to the City Manager, who makes the final determination," the board explains on their website.