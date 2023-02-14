Charlotte City Council approves CATS service to Concord

The service is planned to operate seven days a week with 14 round trips available each weekday, and 11 round trips available on weekends.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council approved a measure to provide bus service to Concord at its Monday meeting.

Residents of the Queen City will be able to ride the bus to Concord from Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus stops in Charlotte.

The service is planned to operate seven days a week with 14 round trips available each weekday, and 11 round trips available on weekends.

The authors of the measure say the move will improve mobility for residents of both Concord and Charlotte and will help Charlotte meet air quality goals in the process.

