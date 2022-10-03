Charlotte City Council committees to discuss current work in Monday's meeting

The Transportation, Planning, and Development Committee discussed the timeline for implementing the city's recently-approved unified development ordinance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council has several committee meetings on Monday and will discuss their current work in each committee at the 6 p.m. council meeting.

The Housing, Safety and Community Committee is focusing on neighborhood tree health and how development fees may be affecting affordable housing projects in the city.

The Transportation, Planning, and Development Committee discussed the timeline for implementing the city's recently-approved unified development ordinance. It also received an update from CATS on its current operations, initiatives, and advancing the 2030 System Plan.

