Charlotte City Council to vote on Atrium Innovation District, expected to discuss use of federal COVID-19 money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is expected to be a big night for Charlotte City Council on Monday, Nov. 22.

Council members are expected to address several items on the agenda, including how federal COVID-19 money was spent within the community.

Congressman Rep. Ted Budd, who represents the state's 13th congressional district spanning from Rowan County through Caswell County, sent Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles a letter asking for answers about how the city planned to spend $60 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). That dollar amount represents the bulk of the $71 million awarded to the city as part of pandemic relief.

Monday will be the first City Council meeting since Congressman Budd's letter.

Council is also expected to vote on Atrium Health's Innovation District, and whether to use public money to help with infrastructure costs for the medical school project.

Plus, with the holidays around the corner, officials are expected to vote on some upgrades at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The move would allow nearly $4 million to be spent to create more automated screening lanes. The idea is to implement these measures to help maintain TSA checkpoint wait times.

Charlotte City Council will meet at 5 p.m.

