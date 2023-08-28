Charlotte City Council to discuss future of Eastland Yards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council was expected to decide at Monday night's council meeting which project proposal it prefers for Eastland Yards.
The future of the 29-acre site of part of the old Eastland Mall property could finally be determined after what some community members have called a drawn out process.
City leaders have previously said they're taking their time to make sure they find the right fit for the site but neighbors are tired of the site sitting vacant. Leaders have dwindled down the options to two proposals.
The first option called QC East would bring sports fields, an amphitheater, an e-sports venue, and more to the property. City Council's economic development committee voted in favor of this option in early August.
The second option is an indoor sports complex with 10 basketball courts, outdoor soccer fields, a learning center, hotel, and more. Hundreds of east Charlotte residents have signed a petition saying they prefer the indoor sports complex.
Once city council votes on which project it prefers, the city manager will negotiate agreements and contracts with the chosen developer.
Councilmember Marjorie Molina proposed to defer the vote in favor of tasking the two developers with working together to combine their visions into a new plan. She proposed this new plan be presented to cancel in 45 days. The public was given a chance to speak on this proposal, and then council will vote on whether to defer the vote.
