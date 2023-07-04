Charlotte City Council plans to discuss replacing motel in north Charlotte

Council members will discuss tearing down and replacing Economy Inn Motel located on Reagan Drive and Tom Hunter Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More affordable housing could be coming to north Charlotte.

On April 10, Charlotte City Council will consider a proposal to purchase a run-down motel.

Council members will discuss tearing down and replacing Economy Inn Motel. It's located on Reagan Drive and Tom Hunter Road, near the I-85 and the Hidden Valley Neighborhood.

It could become affordable housing or retail space.

However, it does come with challenges.

“It sounds good, in theory," Apryl Lewis, advocate for grassroots organization Action NC, said.

Lewis said the need for housing is great in the area, but there's concern about displacing the people who live at the motel. She also questions if the new affordable housing will cater to the people who face housing barriers.

“The reason why most people are in motels is because they have some eviction, a criminal record, they aren’t able to save money," Lewis said.

“We know this area has been under-invested in," Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry, said.

When it comes to this project, Hardison said it's not just about housing, it's about crime too.

A look at CMPD's crime map shows that from March 31, 2023, to April 6, 2023, there have been 27 different crimes committed in the area, many being assaults.

“Where the city is looking at eliminating some housing that is in an area you would call a crime hot spot, they’re being very proactive because they’re very aware that they do not want to add to the affordable housing crisis," Hardison said.

According to Hardison, they will be working with several organizations, including the city of Charlotte, to help displaced families move into permanent housing.

Still, there's fear changes will push out long-term residents.

“I also don’t want this to be something that increases attention to bring more displacement for around the area," Lewis said.

The motel would cost $4.2 million, and the timeline of the project is still unclear.

