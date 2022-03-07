Charlotte City Council discusses future of Eastland Mall site

Following redevelopment, the land that previously hosted the Eastland DIY SkatePark is slated to be the future site of the Charlotte FC Elite Academy headquarters.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council discussed the future of the Eastland Mall site at its Monday meeting. It comes as people who used the site through the Eastland DIY SkatePark and Eastland flea market wonder what's next.

"The Eastland site was never designed for a permanent skatepark," At large Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera previously said. "You know, we have residents, we have neighbors that have been waiting for far too long for that site to be redeveloped to be an economic catalyst and economic catalyst for the region."

The Eastland Mall site has long been planned as the future site of the Charlotte FC Elite Academy headquarters. Following a redevelopment expected to cost millions, the land is slated to host mixed-income housing, a park, greenways, businesses, and a full-service grocery store in addition to the headquarters.

At Monday's meeting, city leaders said the city is working to find space for the Open Air Market to relocate to, and is talking with vendors and possible sites that could help accommodate the need.

Promising news: City of Charlotte is trying to find space for the Open Air Market to move to. They are talking with vendors and other sites that could help accommodate them. Solution could come in next 7-10 days. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) March 8, 2022

There is hope on the horizon for the DIY SkatePark as well. The city is exploring options, including remnant city-owned lots, that could potentially be leased to skaters. In order to make this work, skaters would need to create a 5013c to lease from the city.

Contact Hunter Sáenz at hsaenz@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts