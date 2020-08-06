WATCH: Charlotte City Council to discuss CMPD budget, RNC, COVID-19

Less than a week after CMPD used tear gas on a crowd, Charlotte City Council is taking direct action to potentially restrict the CMPD's Use of Force policies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a busy night for Charlotte’s City Council. Monday night's meeting has several big topics on the agenda — including an update on COVID-19, summer conventions like the RNC, and several votes including restricting CMPD’s use of force policies.

City Council is also expected to vote on the city’s 2021 budget, and a big component of that is whether they’ll move to defund the use of chemical weapons like tear gas from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department budget in light of recent protests.

A group met Monday outside the Government Center in uptown Charlotte, where they held a ‘speak out’ – asking council members to re-route money from CMPD to other areas in the city and community where they believe it's needed more.

A resolution drafted by council member Larken Eggleston calls for a thorough review of CMPD’s current policies, in a move to align them with the practices recommended by the national "8 Can't Wait" campaign.

"Even if there’s parts of this that CMPD is already doing in practice if we can codify that and make sure that the community understands what our expectations of our officers are, that transparency and that clarity in our language will help create better outcomes and help create better interaction between our citizens and police," Egleston said.

The "8 Can't Wait" campaign started when researchers analyzed the policing tactics of the top 100 largest US cities.

They found there were eight types of restrictions in police use of force policies that were associated with reductions in killings by police, including banning chokeholds and prohibiting officers from shooting at moving vehicles.

While many police departments already have variations of those restrictions in place, the organization says when a department adopts all 8 – there is a 72% reduction in police-involved killings.

At least two US cities have implanted all 8 — San Francisco, California and Tuscon, Arizona.