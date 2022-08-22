Charlotte leaders expected to vote on social districts Monday

Social districts allow people to carry and drink alcoholic beverages outside within designated zones. Eight cities in North Carolina have them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on creating social districts during Monday's meeting.

Social districts would allow people to carry alcoholic drinks outside from place to place within the designated zones. If social districts are allowed in Charlotte, their boundaries would be marked with signs that include days and hours when alcohol consumption is allowed. By law, social districts cannot operate outside the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If approved, drinks would be sold in cups that are labeled and approved by the city.

Multiple cities and towns in the Charlotte area, including Cornelius, Hickory and Kannapolis, have created social districts this year. Eight cities across North Carolina currently have social districts in place.

Business owners say a social district will attract tourists and encourage residents to spend money in local businesses.

"It feels right to come to a neighborhood like NoDa, Plaza Midwood, even South End, where people go to a restaurant, but they expect to stop into a shop where they can buy art or stop into our place where they can buy sangria," NoDa Company Store co-owner Joey Hewell said.

