'Just rocket speed from last week' | Charlotte City Council unhappy with how fast they have to vote on plan for Spectrum Center renovations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City leaders met Monday, June 6, and provided feedback on the proposed Spectrum Center renovations and the addition of a "Performance Center."

The new center is going to be where the current Charlotte Transportation Center is located.

It is a multi-tier complex equipped with a training facility, shops, restaurants, a hotel and a plaza for people to walk around.

The new hub for the Charlotte Transportation Center would be underground.

City of Charlotte Assistant City Manager Tracy Dodson said this is an exciting opportunity. She said the city is contractually obligated to spend $173 million for Spectrum Center renovations and an additional sum for maintenance.

The Economic Development Committee is putting forward a proposed $60 million performance center.

“This is about the arena and lengthening the stay of the Hornets in the arena," Dodson said.

The fears are not around the project itself. Much of the council was excited about the proposal and how it would benefit the Hornets and the City of Charlotte. The fears instead came from how fast a decision has to be made.

“I’m just nervous here we are just rocket speed from last week going into next week," City Council Member Tariq Bokhari said.

Community members will get a chance for public comment on the proposed plan, but just minutes before the council will vote.

“I felt like this was put on us rather abruptly," Bokhari said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles told WCNC Charlotte this isn't uncommon. The council has voted the same day as public comment but hasn't since the pandemic started.

Another question people wanted answers to was about the existing transportation infrastructure. The plan is to build the facility across the street from the Spectrum Center. The Gold Line of the Charlotte Streetcar runs right down the middle.

“We want to embrace the transit that is there," Dodson said. "The [Gold] Line will stay put. This is a chance to really make Uptown a transportation hub."

The public comment is scheduled for June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center.