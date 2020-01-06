Watch Charlotte City Council: Police chief on protest, coronavirus update, and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney is expected to address a meeting of the Charlotte City Council following recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Over 60 people have been arrested in Charlotte during protests, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston who was arrested during the first night of protests on Friday.
The council is also likely to address the on-going response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and its effect on planning for the Republican National Convention.