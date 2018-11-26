CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte City Council will vote Monday night on whether to lower the speed limit in neighborhood across the city.

City Council will vote on whether to lower the speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour on all local, residential streets.

One concerned Charlotte mom said she would welcome the change "the majority are listening, but then you have the 20 percent that just ignore it and fly through."

She and her neighbors are advocating for speed bumps in their neighborhoods, "we've tried to get them in my neighborhood and there's just a lot of red tape."

Currently, a petition for a speed bump requires 60 percent of the neighborhood to sign on. That could soon be changing.

The City of Charlotte ios voting on another proposal that would only require one property owner per neighborhood to sign the petition.

One Charlotte grandmother said she would welcome a reduce in speed limits especially with her granddaughter loving to ride her bike "they don't pay attention like they used to and I do see people speeding a lot of times and it's a wonderful idea to put speed humps here."

